Harlingen - Curtis Craig of Harlingen, TX passed away suddenly at his home on October 16, 2019 at the age of 67.
Curtis was born in Del Rio, TX to Charlie and Rosa Williams and later in life was adopted by Vaughn M. Craig.
He is predeceased by his mother Rosa, his father Charlie and his adopted father Vaughn. He is survived by his sister Charlene Lopes of Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, brother Bobbie Williams of Corpus Christi , TX , brother Charlie Williams of San Antonio, TX, sister Jane Ward of Del Rio, TX and five nephews and nieces. A memorial service and internment of ashes will be held Saturday, October 26, 2019 from 9:00 To 11:00 AM at Heavenly Grace Funeral Home , 26873 N White Ranch Rd. La Feria , TX.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America in honor of Curtis Craig.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Oct. 23, 2019