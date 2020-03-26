Valley Morning Star Obituaries
|
Darling-Mouser Funeral Home
945 Palm Blvd.
Brownsville, TX 78520
(956) 546-7111
Daisy Miller Richardson


1929 - 2020
Daisy Miller Richardson Obituary
Brownsville, Texas - BROWNSVILLE, TX. - Daisy Miller Richardson was born March 14, 1929, and went to be with the Lord in the early hours of Tuesday, March 24, 2020.

Daisy was a loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

She is survived by her daughters Cheryl Richardson (Ken Schill) and Ivianne Merrill (David), as well as by her grandchildren Richardson Lee Merrill (Beatrice), Ian Schill (Katie), Elizabeth Campos (Jonathan) all residing in Brownsville, and Taryn Merrill of Austin. Daisy will also be remembered and honored by her beloved great-grandson, Gunnar Schill.

There will be a private graveside service at Buena Vista Burial Park. Daisy will be buried alongside her husband Harry Lee Richardson, Jr., and son Harry Lee Richardson III.

Due to the current COVID-19 crisis, unrelated to her death, a memorial service will be scheduled when permissible.

Charitable donations in Daisy's name can be made to Gladys Porter Zoo, Brownsville Animal Defense or PAWS of Austin.

Memories of Daisy may be shared at www.darlingmouser.com.

Personalized funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Darling-Mouser Funeral Home at 945 Palm Boulevard in Brownsville, Texas 78520, (956) 546-7111.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Mar. 26, 2020
