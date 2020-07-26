1/1
Dalton Green Hobbs III
1942 - 2020
Harlingen - Dalton Green Hobbs III, age 77, of Harlingen, Texas passed away on Thursday, July 9, 2020. Dalton was born September 13, 1942.

Dalton graduated from Texas Tech University. He worked for Shepard & Walton Employee Benefits for 35 years and enjoyed serving his clients throughout the Rio Grande Valley. He was an active member of the San Benito Methodist Church where he taught bible study classes and preached at various churches. Dalton enjoyed golfing, going to church and taking his wife Pearl on road trips to visit family.

Dalton is survived by his loving wife, Eula Pearl Hobbs; daughter Jennifer Weaver; daughter Kelly Hobbs; and son Dalton Hobbs IV. Dalton also leaves behind 3 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild to cherish his memory.

Memorial Services will be held at a later date.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.heavenlygracergv.com for the Hobbs family.



Published in Valley Morning Star on Jul. 26, 2020.
