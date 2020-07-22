Santa Rosa, TX - Damacio P. Costilla, age 75, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday June 24, 2020 at Valley Baptist Medical Center. He was a native of Santa Rosa, TX born December 11, 1944, to Jacinto and Elida P. Costilla. He was one of ten children. He is preceded in death by his parents and three brothers, Esteban Costilla, Serapio Costilla, Manuel Costilla; sister, Marcelina Perez; He leaves to cherish his wonderful memory, his wife of 49 years, Isidra N. Costilla; five children, Norma L. Costilla, Cyndia Costilla (Timothy Lozoya), Damacio Costilla Jr. (Yesenia G. Costilla),Rebecca Costilla and Rachel Costilla; Aunt, Petra Flores, Grandchildren, Samantha N. Costilla, Jerry Delgado Jr., Emily J. Lozoya, Eloyd A. Lozoya, Jacob L. Costilla, Chyenne K. Costilla and Aaron J. Costilla; four brothers, Candelario Costilla Sr. (Diana), Ricardo Costilla Sr., Rene Costilla (Maribel) and Martin Rojas (Linda); one sister, Elizabeth Olivarez (Cayetano Sr.). Numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends also survive him.
Visitation will be held Friday July 24, 2020 from 4:00 pm to 9:00 pm with a prayer service at 7:00 pm. Graveside Services will be held on Saturday July 25, 2020 departing the funeral home at 9:30 am for inurnment at Guadalupe Cemetery, Sebastian