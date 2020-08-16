Harlingen - Daniel A. Zuniga, 68, entered into eternal peace on Sunday, August 9, 2020. He was born in San Benito, Texas to the late Elias Zuniga, Sr. and the late Estella Atkinson.



He is preceded in death by his brothers Raymond and David Zuniga.



He lived an incredible life with his wife and best friend Mary (Gonzalez) Zuniga for 43 years, whom be absolutely adored. He worked his entire life as a salesman for various companies such as Big Tin Barn, Sears, McCoy's, and 84 Lumber where he developed many friendships and left his mark in the construction world. His gift of gab made him truly successful in this field and also made him so much fun to be around. He loved to fish , enjoyed telling stories, loved a good family barbecue, but lived for his grandbabies. He would never let a Sunday go by without making his rounds to visit them all. He was very proud of his three daughters and loved his sons-in-law like his own. But most of all he treasured his wife. He would always call her "Honey" and would always hold her hand everywhere they went. He loved her and she will always love him.



Besides his wife he is survived by his three loving daughters Erica (Artemio) Ravize, Annie (Armando) Perez, and Danielle (Rick) Rangel all of Harlingen; and his grand-children Katia, Kiara, Artemio "AJ", Aidrik, Avery, Derrick, Carolina, Camila, and Baby Perez on the way. He is also survived by his stepmother Ernestina "Tina" Zuniga, three brothers Elias Zuniga, JR., Porfirio (Belinda) Zuniga, Fred (Belen) Zuniga, and sister-in-law Cindy Zuniga.



The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to Dr. Jorge Flores, Sally Mata, The Harlingen US Renal care team (Debbie), Home Health Check (Robert Vento), and to the Valley Baptist ICU team (Robert) for their tireless efforts in his final days.



A visitation will be held on Monday August 17, 2020 at Heavenly Grace Funeral Home from 5pm to 9pm. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday August 18, 2020 at 9:30 am at St. Francis Xavier Church in La Feria, Texas burial to follow at Heavenly Grace Memorial Park.



Due to Covid-19, the family respectfully ask that visitation be limited to family members only. Thank you for your understanding and continued prayers and support.



