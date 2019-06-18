Harlingen, TX - Daniel Barron, age 77, went home to be with the Lord Saturday June 15, 2019 at Valley Baptist Medical Center surrounded by his loving family. Daniel was born July 2, 1941 in La Feria, TX to Mr. and Mrs. Salvador and Juanita Castillo Barron, whom proceed him in death.



Mr. Daniel Barron was in public service having served the community of Harlingen with the Knights of Columbus, where he served as a Grand Knight. He also served on the board of Directors for many years with the Harlingen Dawnbreakers Lions Club. He was a well respected gentleman in the Harlingen community for his countless hours of service to Our great community of Harlingen. He was most proud to have served in the United States Army from 1960 to 1963 in Berlin. He was a true patriot and loved his country and was a life member of the American Legion Post 205. In his leisure time he enjoyed playing golf and was an avid fan of the sport. Daniel was a devoted and loving Husband, Father, Grandfather, Brother, Uncle, Cousin and friend who will never be forgotten.



He leaves to cherish his wonderful memory his loving wife of 54 years, Emma G. Barron, three children, Emma Resendez (Raul Resendez), Daniel Barron Jr. (Staci) and Roel Barron (Misty); Grandchildren, Haley and Ashley Resendez, Isabella, Victoria, Ella and Beckham Barron, one sister, Eva Garza and numerous nephews, nieces other relatives and friends.



Visitation will be held today June 18, 2019 from 1:00 pm to 9:00 pm with a service of the Holy Rosary to begin at 7:00 pm Tuesday evening with Ceci Guevara and Mandy Ramirez to lead the rosary accompanied with music by Mr. Frank Rocha. Funeral Mass of Christian burial will be held on Wednesday June 19, 2019 at 10:00 am at St. Anthony's Catholic Church with Fr. Larry Klein as celebrant. Interment will follow to Restlawn Memorial Park, La Feria with full military honors under the auspices of American Legion Post 205 and VFW Post 2410.



Honored to serve as pallbearers will be Albert Salinas, Robert Pelache, Kurt Naumann, Matthew Garza, Frank Sanchez Jr. and Rodolfo Espinoza.



