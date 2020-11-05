1/1
Daniel Delgado
1952 - 2020
Harlingen, Texas - Daniel Delgado, 68 of San Pedro, Texas entered into eternal rest in Harlingen, Texas on October 30, 2020.

Left to eternally treasure their memories of him are his devoted partner of 30+ years, Rosa Jimenez; 5 children, Herica Rios, Daniel Delgado, Jr., Cristela Gonzalez, Cynthia Delgado and Rosanna Sauceda; 13 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; 1 brother Eutimio Delgado; 2 Sisters, Eva Delgado and Maria Garcia; as well as several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 5, 2020 with the recitation of the holy rosary at 6:00 p.m. in the East Chapel of Darling-Mouser Funeral Home, 945 Palm Blvd., Brownsville, TX.

A Liturgical service will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Friday, November 6, 2020 in the East Chapel of Darling-Mouser Funeral Home. Burial will follow at the Sabas Cavazos Cemetery in San Pedro, Texas.

Honored to serve as Mr. Delgado's pallbearers are Joseph Gomez, Juan Sauceda, Adam Jimenez III, Rufo Vega, Alberto Flores, Jr. and Alfred Flores

Family and friends are invited to view and sign Mr. Delgado's guestbook and send condolences to his family online at www.darlingmouser.com.

Published in Valley Morning Star on Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Darling-Mouser Funeral Home
945 Palm Blvd.
Brownsville, TX 78520
(956) 546-7111
