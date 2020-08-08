Harlingen - Daniel Joseph Feibelman, known professionally as Dan Joseph, died on July 17, 2020 from his long battle with liver cancer. He was 46 years old. Dan moved to the Rio Grande Valley in 2015, bringing with him a love of TV, music, photography and animals. That love of animals showed in the many segments he hosted with the Gladys Porter Zoo or any of the local humane societies. It also showed in the stories he told. Most recently, he looked at the success of a project on State Highway 100 which built an underground tunnel to protect wildlife on the Laguna Atascosa that would otherwise have to cross the highway. He also told the story of the RGV Farm Animal Sanctuary, a place where farm animals destined for the slaughterhouse could be saved and live out their natural lives. He thoroughly enjoyed working on that piece. He fought cancer for a long time, much of it without anyone knowing. He continued to wake up while everyone else was sleeping so he could be there to tell you the news in the morning. He loved his job, which made it hard for him to leave in March to focus on his fight. He was a lover of music, history, and the outdoors, and enjoyed his work with the Ocelot cats. With the love of the outdoors he worked hard to find ways to tell stories that involved the environment. He was great with making people laugh without trying. He lived all over the United States, but his time spent in Harlingen, Texas was his favorite. He is survived by his father, Fred Feibelman; and two sisters, Libby Feibelman Goldman and Joy Feibelman Alfonso. Donations in Dan's memory can be made to Laguna Atascosa National Wildlife Refuge by at www.texasocelots.com/donate
