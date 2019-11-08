Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Daniel Flores
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daniel Flores


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Daniel Flores Obituary
Harlingen - Daniel Flores Sr. was born on January 12, 1926 to Jose Eluterio Flores and Guadalupe Landeros in Hunter, Texas. He was preceded in death by his father, Jose Eluterio Flores, mother, Guadalupe Landeros, Brother, Jose Flores, Jr., Sons Eugenio Flores, Noe Flores and Job Flores and grandson Jacob Flores.

Mr. Flores is survived by wife of 75 years, Leonides Flores, sons Jose Flores (Lydia), Daniel Flores, Jr., (Juana), Alejandro Flores (Norma), David Flores Sr., daughter, Maria Andrea Flores, 17 grandchildren, 37 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great grand-daughters and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will begin Saturday at 12 noon until 9:00 pm. Funeral services will be held Sunday, November 10, 2019 at the Rudy Garza Funeral Home with a chapel service at 3:00 pm and interment will follow with Military Honors at Ashland Memorial Park Cemetery.

He was much loved and will be greatly missed.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Nov. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Daniel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -