Harlingen - Daniel Flores Sr. was born on January 12, 1926 to Jose Eluterio Flores and Guadalupe Landeros in Hunter, Texas. He was preceded in death by his father, Jose Eluterio Flores, mother, Guadalupe Landeros, Brother, Jose Flores, Jr., Sons Eugenio Flores, Noe Flores and Job Flores and grandson Jacob Flores.
Mr. Flores is survived by wife of 75 years, Leonides Flores, sons Jose Flores (Lydia), Daniel Flores, Jr., (Juana), Alejandro Flores (Norma), David Flores Sr., daughter, Maria Andrea Flores, 17 grandchildren, 37 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great grand-daughters and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will begin Saturday at 12 noon until 9:00 pm. Funeral services will be held Sunday, November 10, 2019 at the Rudy Garza Funeral Home with a chapel service at 3:00 pm and interment will follow with Military Honors at Ashland Memorial Park Cemetery.
He was much loved and will be greatly missed.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Nov. 8, 2019