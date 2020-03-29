|
Harlingen - Daniel Navarrete, age 79 passed away on March 27, 2020. A life long resident of Harlingen Texas. He was born August 24, 1940 and was preceded in death by his father Eduardo Navarrete, mother Juanita Cabrera, sister Magdalena N. Perez, brother Luis Navarrete, brother Job Navarrete, sister Ruth Castillo, sister Gerrie Carriaga.
He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Gloria Navarrete, daughters Yvette Navarrete Pingel (Matthew), Annette Navarrete Figueroa (Luis) both from Houston TX. Sister Gladys Lara (Jose), brothers Enrique Navarrete and Eddie Navarrete. Four grandchildren Peter Mariscal III (Bethany), Anthony Daniel Mariscal, Megan Pingel Gonzales (Paul), Jonathan Jacob Mariscal (Leslie) and 16 great grandchildren. A dedicated member of 35 years to the music ministry of Immaculate Heart of Mary and was a current member of Queen of Peace.
He was retired from Acetylene Oxygen Company where he worked for 45 years. He was a kind hearted loving soul who never met a stranger and a great friend to many. Your legacy will carry on in all of us. Play your guitar in the heavens daddy. We love you.
Visitation will begin Monday, March 30, 2020 from 4:00 PM until 9:00 PM with a rosary at 7:00 PM.
Due to the circumstances that are occurring, the family will announce a celebration of life at a later date. The family appreciates all the messages, thoughts, prayers, and love and they hope you continue sending your love during this time.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Mar. 29, 2020