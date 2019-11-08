|
Harlingen - Daniel P. Castillo, age 80, of Harlingen, Texas passed away on Wednesday November 6, 2019. Daniel was born July 29, 1939 to Maria P. Castillo and Juan Castillo.
Daniel devoted his life to his congregation. Daniel served as an Elder. He was loved by many and will be missed by everyone he impacted.
Daniel is survived by his wife, Lucia Castillo; son Daniel Dean Castillo; and daughter Lorie Jo Cox; Sister Ofelia Trevino and sister Effie Guajardo. Daniel also leaves behind 6 grandchildren; Diamond Cherie Castillo, Amanda A. Gonzalez, Desmond Johnathan Castillo, Justin Casey Reyes, Krystal C. Cox, Domonque Cherie Cox, and 4 great grandchildren; Alexa Cherie Davila, Jeremiah Elijah Davila, Lydia Joyce Castillo, and Gray Casey Reyes all who will miss him dearly.
Daniel is preceded in death by; father Juan Castillo and mother Maria P. Castillo; Brother Ernesto Castillo and Sister Modesta Leal.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, November 9, 2019 5:00 pm to 10:00 pm with a 7:00 pm service.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at https://www.heavenlygracergv.com for the Castillo family.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Nov. 8, 2019