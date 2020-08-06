1/1
Daniel R. Cantu.
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Daniel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mercedes - Daniel "Dan" Cantu, 80, passed on Tuesday, July 14, 2020. Dan had many joys in life- a cold beer, a good book, Pan Dulce, woodworking, good friends, and his loving family. A veteran of the US Army, Dan retired from his civilian job as an inspector for the City of Progresso in 2005. Later in life, Dan loved passing time watching John Wayne films, learning French, reading war novels, enjoying the nice breeze from his backyard patio, and, most importantly, being the "World's Greatest Grandpa." Dan is preceded in death by his son Daniel Victor "Danny" Cantu, twin sister Argentina, and his parents. He is survived by his loving wife Evangelina Sanchez-Cantu, daughter Cristina Cantu (Joe Borrego), daughter-in-law Candi Lewis-Cantu (Danny), three grandkids (Chelsea, Daniel Ray, Beth), two human great-grandkids (Adalyn Mae, Jack Daniel), and 6 furry great-grandkids.

Due to COVID-19, no public services will be held, but prayers are appreciated and welcome.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Aug. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved