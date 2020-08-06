Mercedes - Daniel "Dan" Cantu, 80, passed on Tuesday, July 14, 2020. Dan had many joys in life- a cold beer, a good book, Pan Dulce, woodworking, good friends, and his loving family. A veteran of the US Army, Dan retired from his civilian job as an inspector for the City of Progresso in 2005. Later in life, Dan loved passing time watching John Wayne films, learning French, reading war novels, enjoying the nice breeze from his backyard patio, and, most importantly, being the "World's Greatest Grandpa." Dan is preceded in death by his son Daniel Victor "Danny" Cantu, twin sister Argentina, and his parents. He is survived by his loving wife Evangelina Sanchez-Cantu, daughter Cristina Cantu (Joe Borrego), daughter-in-law Candi Lewis-Cantu (Danny), three grandkids (Chelsea, Daniel Ray, Beth), two human great-grandkids (Adalyn Mae, Jack Daniel), and 6 furry great-grandkids.



Due to COVID-19, no public services will be held, but prayers are appreciated and welcome.



