Los Fresnos - Daniel Ray Russell was 65 and living in Los Fresnos, TX when he died on Thursday, May 30th, 2019 of a stroke at Valley Baptist Medical Center in Harlingen, TX.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Buck Ashcraft Funeral Home. Burial will be held at a later date at Riverside National Cemetery in Riverside, CA.
Cremation services have been entrusted to Buck Ashcraft Funeral Home.
Published in Valley Morning Star on June 16, 2019