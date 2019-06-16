Home

Buck Ashcraft Funeral Home
710 Ed Carey Drive
Harlingen, TX 78550
(956) 423-3636
Daniel Ray Russell


Daniel Ray Russell Obituary
Los Fresnos - Daniel Ray Russell was 65 and living in Los Fresnos, TX when he died on Thursday, May 30th, 2019 of a stroke at Valley Baptist Medical Center in Harlingen, TX.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Buck Ashcraft Funeral Home. Burial will be held at a later date at Riverside National Cemetery in Riverside, CA.

You are invited to sign the guestbook or leave a memory at www.buckashcraft.com

Cremation services have been entrusted to Buck Ashcraft Funeral Home.
Published in Valley Morning Star on June 16, 2019
