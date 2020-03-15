|
|
San Benito - Daniel S. Martinez 89 passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by his family on Thursday, March 12, 2020. He was born on December 3, 1930 in Taft, Texas to Juan Jose & Maria Solis Martinez.
Daniel S. Martinez owned, along with his wife, Martinez Shoes in San Benito, Texas for 43 years.
Mr. Martinez was a member of the San Benito Kiwanis Club, Grand Knight of the Knights of Columbus, Member of the San Benito CISD School Board, Eucharistic Minister of St. Theresa Catholic Church, and director of a prayer group for St. Theresa Catholic Church for 39 years.
He enlisted in the Army in 1952 and was Honorably discharged in 1954 after being injured in the Korean War. He was awarded two Bronze Stars for Heroism.
Daniel is survived by his wife of 65 years Lupina Martinez, his children Danny (Nena) Martinez, Jr., Carol Anguiano & Angelo Martinez; grandchildren Michelle, Monica, Lizzette, Miranda, Marissa and 7 great grandchildren. His siblings Roger Martinez and Inoncencia Perez and numerous nieces & nephews
His parents Jose & Maria S. Martinez, his sisters Juanita Garza and Aurora Avila, and his grandson Marco De La Fuente preceded Daniel in death.
Special thanks goes out to Dr. Peter Lazzopina for his care and prayers. To Dr. Salazar from the VA, Marina Rodriguez his social worker-thank you for your dedication and service. To Kindred Hospice for their special attention & care given in our most critical time. To his caregivers Renato Tapia, Esther Rodriguez, Hilario Sandoval, and Maria & Ebru, Thank you for always giving him you love, attention and most of all, patience. We greatly appreciate everyone for all their services, considerations and care given to our loved one.
Visitation will be Sunday, March 15, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with the Recitation of the Holy Rosary at 7:00 p.m. at San Benito Funeral Home. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrate 1:00 p.m. Monday, March 16, 2020 at St. Theresa Catholic Church. Burial with full Military Honors will follow the Mass at Mont Meta Memorial Park.
Honor to serve as pallbearers will be Alfredo Montalvo, Renato Tapia, Hilario Sandoval, David Garza, Paul Gonzalez, and Jesus Ruiz. Honorary pallbearers will be Pepe Gonzalez, Arturo Gonzalez, Rocky Salinas, Javier Palacios, Pat Torres, and Edgar Salinas.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of San Benito Funeral Home, 1400 W. Business 77, San Benito, Texas (956)361-9192. You are invited to share your memories and express your condolences with the family on Daniel's tribute page www.sanbenitofuneralhome.com
Published in Valley Morning Star on Mar. 15, 2020