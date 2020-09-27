Harlingen - With a heart of peace and a smile through our tears, the family announces that Darius Gramley passed away September 18 at his home in Harlingen, TX. He spent his last days surrounded by family, love and memories.
Darius was born to Raymond Gramley and Emma Gramley in 1946. He is survived by his loving wife, Marsha Gramley; his sister, Lorraine Morello; his children, Kial Gramley and Lindsey Souders; his grandchildren, Noah Gramley, Natalia Gonzalez, Kya Souders, Tegan Souders, Ryan Minor, Colton Minor, and Jackson Minor. He is also survived by nieces, nephews, cousins and friends; and, is fondly remembered by his ex-wife Denise Gramley.
Darius was a man devoted to the joyful side of life and contributing to the community. He is known for starting and running Arroyo MX Park, a motocross track in Harlingen. He also coached many soccer teams and was the president of the Arroyo Youth Soccer Association. He will be remembered by all for his hospitality and his giving nature. The motto of his life was "Mi casa es su casa".
He lived a life of adventure. In his youth Darius was an avid water skier. He went on to serve in the US Navy as a pilot. Darius later became a passionate motorcycle racer, winning the Grand National Champion in the Houston Astrodome in 1980, '81 and '82 and finishing 7th place in the Loretta Lynn's National Motocross Championship. As a father, Darius focused his passion on coaching his children's soccer teams; leading his daughter's team, the Dynamites, to a state championship in 1999. His son, Kial Gramley, never won a state championship ?. In retirement, Darius was never far from a pool table.
Due to COVID-19, the family is planning a memorial in 2021. In lieu of flowers and gifts, the family requests that donations be made to Harlingen Arroyo Youth Soccer Club, 2426 E. Tyler, Suite A, Harlingen, TX 78550 or charity of choice
