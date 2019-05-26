Harlingen - Darleen Murray Simerson born 6/27/35 went to be with the Lord on 5/21/19. She was preceded in death by her oldest son Thomas Patrick Murray III and youngest daughter Kathleen Margaret Murray, along with husbands Thomas Murray and Curby Simerson. She is survived by daughter Pat Turman-White of Harlingen, her son Michael and (Annabelle) Murray of Colorado Springs CO, daughter Colleen and (John) DeVaurs of Lafayette LA, seven grandchildren, thirteen great, and two great great grandchildren. Along with brother Dale and (Eileen) Weiss, sister in-law Mary Weiss and many nieces and nephews. Very special thanks to Dr. Jairo Rodriguez and his staff at Benchmark Pulmonology and Kindred Hospice Service. Darleen was born in Pierz Minnesota. She was a proud military wife and mother who always supported her family anyway she could. Darleen moved to Harlingen three years ago to live out her life with her daughter Pat. Never really liking indoor pets; boy what an adjustment for her. However it did not take long and she became grandma to all the cats and dogs Pat fostered. She spent her life savings helping Kitties of the Valley. Darleen will be buried next to her daughter Kathy in Merced CA. No local services. In lieu of flowers please send donations in her honor to Kitties Of The Valley PO Box 2745 Harlingen TX 78551. Published in Valley Morning Star on May 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary