Harlingen Tx - David Alan Simmons, age 86, of Harlingen Texas passed away on Friday May 8, 2020. David was born March 15, 1934 in Sherman Texas to William (Mike) and Esther Simmons.



He is preceded in death by his parents, brothers Dearmin and Don and the love of his life, his wife of 55 years, Ardy.



David is survived by daughter Kimberly Feuerbacher (James), daughter Karen Coughlin (Brian) and daughter Kathy Rike (Glenn). Grandchildren Trenton, Emily, Cody, Aly, Shelly, Kelly and Kristen. He also has 7 Great Grandchildren.



David served in the US Army and had a lifelong interest in military history that he passed on to grandson Trent. He retired from Lone Star Gas Company after 42 years of service and loved riding his bike well into his 80's sometimes 6-7 miles a day and "working in the yard"



We will miss him dearly but have peace in knowing He and Mom are together again.



