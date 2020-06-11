Harlingen - David Alonzo Uresti, of Harlingen joined our Lord on June 7, 2020 at the age of 76.David was born on December 16, 1943 in Mercedes Texas to Arturo and Maria Uresti. He attended Mercedes High School and was part of the marching band. He married Maria Elena (Nena) Vasquez in 1966 and they had two daughters. David loved to read, sing, mostly Elvis tunes and would play his guitar and trumpet when he could. He loved fishing and enjoyed being at the beach. He enjoyed playing with his grandkids in his younger years. He could carry a conversation for hours if you let him. He had a big heart and loved his family more than anything. He always gave great advice that we will cherish.His parents, Arturo & Maria Uresti, precede him in death. He is survived by his wife Nena Uresti of over 50 years, daughter, Debbie (Rey) Ysaguirre & Irene (Pete) Martinez, 5 grandchildren, Peter Martinez, Anissa Ysaguirre, Melissa Ysaguirre, Rey Ysaguirre Jr. & Lauren Martinez & 2 sisters and 3 brothers.The Uresti family will be receiving relatives and friends on Thursday, June 11, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Rosary service will be held at 7:00 p.m. at Rudy Garza Funeral Home at 1702 E Harrison. Funeral Services will be held Friday, June 12, 2020 and will depart the funeral home at 12:30 p.m for a 1:00 p.m mass of christian burial at St. Anthony Catholic Church, 1015 E Van Buren, Harlingen Tx. Burial will proceed to Monte Meta in San Benito.Honored to serve as pallbearers will be Pete Martinez, Peter Martinez, Rey Ysaguirre, Rey Ysaguirre Jr. D.R. Saenz Jr. and Rick Saenz.