Corpus Christi - David Anthony De Jesus, 33, of Corpus Christi, TX went to be with our Lord on March 10, 2020. He was born on October 4, 1986. He is survived by his Soul Mate, Kristine Blauvelt; His Parents, David and Leticia De Jesus; His Brother, Eli (Ruby) De Jesus and Sister, Victoria De Jesus as well as his niece, Harmony Danielle McKelvy and nephews, Christian Elisha, Gabriel David and Daniel Tomas De Jesus. Grandson of Mr. Antonio Ramirez (predeceased) & Lupita Ramirez and Rev. Felix Sr. & Alisia De Jesus (predeceased) from Harlingen, TX.
Anthony gave his family and friends a lifetime of love in his short time on earth and touched many lives. He gave back to his community as a long-time blood donor at United Blood Services in Harlingen, Texas and he further gave back at the end of life as an organ donor. As a child Anthony enjoyed video games and dinosaurs. He later became an avid Superhero fan. Anthony went on to meet the Love of his Life, Kristine Blauvelt, who filled his life with such happiness and love that he exuded more love than his family thought was possible. Anthony brightened any room with his infectious smile. He will most be missed for his incredible and loving hugs and generous heart.
Visitation will be held on Monday, March 16, 2020, from 1pm-3pm for immediately family; 3pm-7pm for family and friends with a service from 7pm-9pm at Trinity at Harrison Funeral Home, 1002 E. Harrison Ave, Harlingen, TX 78550.
United Blood Services will be on-site at Trinity at Harrison Funeral Home for anyone who would like to donate blood in honor of our beloved David Anthony, Monday, March 16, 2020 from 1-6 pm.
Funeral service will be on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, 2pm-3pm and Burial to proceed at 3pm at Ashland Memorial Park Cemetery, 21037 Godwin Rd., Harlingen Tx 78550. Please join the family for a post-funeral reception at First Baptist Church of Combes, 402 Templeton St. Combes, TX 78535.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Mar. 16, 2020