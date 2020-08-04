Brownsville, Texas - David Castillo Sanchez entered the Kingdom of Heaven on July 12, 2020.



He was born on February 28, 1937 to Ventura Sanchez and Carmen Castillo. David loved fishing, barbequing, and singing along to his favorite music on the radio. He always helped those in need without hesitation. He will be remembered for his contagious smile and joyful spirit. His loved ones will miss him dearly.



He was preceded in death by his parents; as well as his siblings: Elena Guardiola, Elida Marichalar, Ofelia Cruz, and Juan Sanchez.



He leaves behind his three daughters: Norma (Joe) Saenz, Elisa (Craig) Clark, and Patricia (Robert) Mark; one son, Ruben (Susan)Sanchez; two sisters: Lupana (Adolfo) Garza and Irma (Raul) Yzaguirre; nine grandchildren: Steven (Jessica) Saenz, Jason Saenz, Kristiana Flores, Emma Puente, Shelby Puente, David A Sanchez, Suzanne Sanchez, Kristin Sanchez, Sarah Sanchez, and Hannah Sanchez; six great-grandchildren: Jacob A Sanchez, Joe D Sanchez, Luis Patino Jr, Micah McDonald, Mason Medina, and Nia Leal.



A Special Thanks to Tia Lupana Garza and Lena, Aurelia, Carmen, Tia Irma Yzaguirre, and primos Belinda Esparza, Dora Galvan and Family, and Happy Guardiola and Family for always being there for him and keeping him in good spirit; as well as his many friends and family.



