Harlingen - Harlingen, Texas
It is with great sadness that the family of David Clark Allen announces his passing on Monday, January 20, 2020, at the age of 92 years. Clark is lovingly remembered by Meribelle (nee Deardorff), his wife of 69 years, and his children, Judy (Alex) Cisneros, David (Peggy) Allen, Kent (Patti) Allen, Seth (Kathy) Allen, Joel (Kitty) Allen, Margaret Allen, Daniel (Lisette) Allen and Isaac (Celestial) Allen. Clark will also be fondly remembered by his twenty four grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. Clark was preceded in death by his parents Chester and Miriam Allen (lovingly known as Poppy and Nanny), his brothers Chester and Robert and sisters Eileen and Betty.
Upon graduating from high school in Brookfield Illinois (1945), Clark enlisted in the US Navy and was discharged honorably after a year of service. Clark then attended Michigan State University on the G.I Bill earning a baccalaureate degree in Animal Husbandry. Upon graduation, Clark married Meribelle Ann Deardorff from LaGrange Illinois in August of 1950 at Brookfield Methodist Church. Responding to the call to ministry, he enrolled at Asbury Theological Seminary but graduated from Drew Theological Seminary in Madison NJ. He went on to serve Methodist Churches in New York and Illinois. His ministry transitioned to world missions and he moved his family to Mateuala Mexico. There, he developed rural churches and trained local leaders.
Clark and family moved back to Texas after two years and he began teaching high school chemistry in Harlingen in 1970. He organized and led a student ministry group called "Cardinals for Christ" impacting the lives of many students. He retired in 1990 after 20 years of teaching. In his retirement, through his new ministry called "Helping Hands," Clark and friends provided free home repairs for the elderly. He also was dedicated to ministry in the prisons of Raymondville where he impacted many inmates for Christ. But mainly, Clark loved visiting churches. Each Sunday for many years, he would visit a different church in the community where he worked in the cause of Christian unity. He never gave up on people. It wouldn't have taken long for anyone to find out why. His love for others was the way he saw Jesus' love for him.
Clark's love for his family and friends was displayed in a warm and welcoming embrace. Every time he said goodbye to his children and grandchildren, Clark would add, "Don't forget!" When asked, "Don't forget what?" his ready answer was, "that I love you and God loves you!"
A funeral service in memory of Clark will be held on Saturday, January 25, at 2:00 pm at the Duddlesten Funeral Home in Raymondville Texas. Family will be available for visitation on Friday January 24, from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm and Saturday at 10:00 am. Internment will follow at the Raymondville Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Duddlesten Funeral Home, 604 W. Hidalgo Ave., Raymondville, Texas.
