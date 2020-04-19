|
San Benito - David Fonseca, 65, passed from this life on April 14, 2020 after a brief illness. He was the born on April 25, 1954 to the late Guadalupe Fonseca and Elvira Leal Fonseca in Raymondville, Texas.
David was employed by the U.S. Postal Service for 25 years. He was a devout Catholic, a member of St. Theresa Catholic Church, and faithfully served in the Knights of Columbus in San Benito.
David was preceded in death by his father, Guadalupe Fonseca. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 40 years, Ninfa P. Fonseca of San Benito and his mother Elvira Leal Fonseca of Lyford. He is also survived by his five siblings, brother Oscar (Doris) Fonseca of Lyford, sisters Elena (Cornelio) Reyna of Sebastian, Gloria (Danny) Garza of Alice, TX, Melba Fonseca of Harlingen, Norma (Rudy) Rutiaga of Lyford, sister-in-law Olga P. (the late Daniel "Danny" Silva), and numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Matthew Reyna, Damian Tijerina, Eric Villarreal, Leo Garcia, O.J. Fonseca, and Ramiro Guajardo. Danny Garza will serve as an honorary pallbearer.
Visitation will be on Monday, April 20, 2020 from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM at San Benito Funeral Home. A graveside service and interment will take place at 11:30 AM on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at Mont Meta Memorial Park.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to San Benito Funeral Home, 1400 W. Business 77, San Benito, TX. 956.361.9192 www.sanbenitofuneralhome.com
Due to current Cameron County restrictions on gatherings visitation will be limited to 10 persons at a time in the funeral home. Each person is required to wear a facial covering.
