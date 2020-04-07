|
|
Harlingen, TX - David G. Sada, age 84, went to be with the Lord Friday night on April 03,2020. He was born in Harlingen on January 15, 1936 to Jesus and Maria G. Sada. He was a lifetime resident of Harlingen, Tx. David was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend. He was employed with Hygeia for 30 years. Also, David was a member of the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Posse Arena. His hobby was fixing lawnmowers. He will be remembered as a man who loved his family unconditionally and always went above and beyond. David Sada will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Survivors included his beloved wife, Maria Isabel Sada, his loving daughters: Sandra(Luis+) Quiroz of San Benito, Sadie (Samuel+) Morales of Harlingen, one son David Sada Jr. of San Diego, California. Six grandchildren: Michelle A. Sada(Alex), Casandra L. Quiroz(Raymond), Deborah L. Morales, Alicia I. Morales, Luis E. Quiroz, Samuel Morales Jr.. Great grandchildren; Jeremiah A. Garza, Isaiah A. Garza, Mathew J. Garza, Skye D. Castro, Elijah S. Morales, Arianna M. Garza, and Raelynn G. Ramirez. Brothers: Alfredo (Magda) Sada, Gilberto (Tina) Sada, Daniel (Mirthala) Sada, Gabriel Sada. Sisters: Yvonne Hamlin and Beatriz Dodson. Brother in law, Roberto Gonzalez. He is also survived by numerous nephews, nieces, great nephews, great nieces, other relatives and many friends. David Sada is preceded in death by his late wife Esperanza P. Sada+, sisters: Esperanza Sada Perez+, Ofelia Sada Gonzalez+, Viola Sada + and one brother: Baldemar Sada+ The family would like to extend a special THANK YOU to Dr. Kuye along with other medical staff for their efforts and support. As well as, Olga Calderas who was his provider for 14 years.
Private Graveside service will be held on Tuesday April 7,2020 at Restlawn Memorial Park Cemetery, La Feria. Arrangements are under the direction of Trinity at Harrison Funeral Home 1002 East Harrison Ave. Harlingen, Texas 78550, www.tri
Published in Valley Morning Star on Apr. 7, 2020