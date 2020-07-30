1/1
David M. Gonzalez
2001 - 2020
San Benito - David M. Gonzalez, 68 of San Benito, Texas, passed away on Friday, July 24, 2020.

David was a long time resident of San Benito, Texas. He was a devoted father and grandfather as well as a great brother, uncle, and friend. He was known for having such a big heart and happy spirit, always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone in need. He was a huge sports fanatic and a true die-hard Dallas Cowboy fan at heart. His children were his pride and joy and his grandchildren were the light of his life. We are so saddened by his passing but so many rich things came from his life. His great sense of humor, warm heart, and generous spirit will be deeply missed. Until we meet again.

David is preceded in death by his parents: Francisco P. Gonzalez and Mariana Moreno; and his brother, Jose F. Gonzalez (Pepito).

Left to cherish his memory are his daughter: Karen (Johnny) Balli, sons: David (Ashley) Gonzalez and Jose (Josie) Pizarro; grandchildren: Matthew Balli, Scarlett Gonzalez, Benjamin Balli, Rafael Pizarro, and Sebastian Gonzalez; and siblings: Carmela (Juan) Saldivar, Joel Gonzalez, Francisco (Leticia) Gonzalez, and Amparo Gonzalez.

You may sign the online guestbook, light a remembrance candle, or send words of comfort to the family of David M. Gonzalez at www.thomaegarza.com.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to the care of Thomae-Garza Funeral Home and Crematorium, 395 S. Sam Houston, San Benito, Texas, (956) 399-1331.

Published in Valley Morning Star on Jul. 30, 2020.
