David R. Gonzales
1958 - 2020
HARLINGEN - David R. Gonzales, 61, of Harlingen was called home by the Lord Sunday, August 2, 2020. He was born November 11, 1958 to Alejos and Placida Gonzales, whom have predeceased him. David is survived by his loving family, children, Bettina Gonzales (Enrique Munoz), Jennifer Gonzales (Fidel Salinas), David Gonzales, Jr. (Shelby Rosales); 12 grandchildren; 4 sisters and 1 brother. He is also survived by numerous family members and friends. A Memorial Service in David's honor will be held on Friday, August 7, 2020 at 2:00PM at Rudy Garza Funeral Home in Harlingen for immediate family members only. For the protection and safety of our loved ones, live streaming will be available for extended family members and friends on the Rudy Garza Funeral Home Facebook Page.



Published in Valley Morning Star on Aug. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Rudy Garza Funeral Home
1702 East Harrison
Harlingen, TX 78550
(956) 425-8200
