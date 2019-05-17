Harlingen/Rio Hondo, TX - David Villarreal, 33, beloved husband, son, father, and brother, passed away on Monday, May 13, 2019 in Odessa, Texas surrounded by his family and friends. David was a hard worker who always did his best for his family. He enjoyed fishing with his buddies, supporting his favorite team the Dallas Cowboys, but most of all spending time with his girls. He was loved by everyone and was always willing to help out anyone who needed a hand.



He was the founder of Aquatic Hunters fishing apparel bearing his personal logo. His dream was to one day sell his line in retail stores. Special thanks to Weatherford in Odessa, Texas where he worked in the oil field. Special thanks to his best friend Christopher Huerta for always being there for him. Thank you to his oil field family for your support and prayers. Thank you to the nurses and staff at Medical Center Hospital in Odessa for the services and kindness that was extended to us.



We will forever carry you in our hearts and you will be dearly missed.



He is preceded in death by his brother, Alberto Villarreal. David is survived by his wife, Petra, and daughters Lizette, Imani, and Vydian, his parents Anselmo and Maria Villarreal, his brother Miguel, and his sisters Linda, Lisa, and Valeria.



A chapel service will be held at 10:00 am on Friday, May 17, 2019 at Thomae-Garza Funeral Home with interment to follow at Mont Meta Memorial Park in San Benito, Texas.



Honored to serve as pallbearers are Emilio J. Ortega, Bryan Briones, Christopher Huerta, Jason Julian Sosa, Joey Sosa, Sergio Hernandez, Rogerio Villarreal, Miguel Angel Baltierrez, Chayanne Jose Garcia, and Emil Guermo Montez.



You may sign the online guestbook and send words of comfort, flowers, or sympathy cards to the family of David Villarreal at: www.thomaegarza.com.



Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Thomae-Garza Funeral Home, 395 S. Sam Houston, San Benito, Texas - (956) 399-1331. Published in Valley Morning Star on May 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary