Deborah Jean (Poor) Blanck


1961 - 2019
Deborah Jean (Poor) Blanck Obituary
La Feria - Deborah Jean Blanck (Poor), born January 26, 1961, passed away on October 8, 2019. She is survived by her brother William Poor, her soulmate Steven R. Blanck, two children Audrey Johnson and Spring Blanck and five grandchildren. She was a loving mother and friend to many. She will be dearly missed and always remembered.

Miss Me. But Let Me Go

When I come to the end of the road,

And the sun has set for me.

I want no rites in a gloom-filled room,

Why cry for a soul set free.

Miss me a little, but not too long,

And not with your head hung low.

Remember the Love we once shared,

Miss Me. But Let Me Go.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Oct. 13, 2019
