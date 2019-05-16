Harlingen - Deborah "Debbie" Sue Wagner, 64 of Harlingen, Texas passed away on May 5, 2019 at her home in Harlingen, Texas. Debbie was born on March 28, 1955 in San Benito, Texas to Harvey and Lucille Horton. Debbie was the youngest of 5 children. She grew up in Combes, Texas and graduated from Harlingen High School.



Debbie is survived by her siblings, Sally Manning of Harlingen, Texas, Butch (Gerry) Horton of Dallas, Texas, and Cindy (Mark) Curry of McAllen, Texas, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. She was also survived by her 4 dogs, Sammy, KoKo, Snowy, and Susie. She was preceded in death by her parents Harvey Horton and Lucille Horton Hentz and her brother, Dwane Horton.



Debbie was an avid bowler and enjoyed her weekly bowling team and going to State and National Championships with her friends. Debbie worked most of her life in the telephone industry with the last 10 years being with Foremost Group Incorporated.



A memorial service will be at Buck Ashcraft Funeral Home on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 2:00 p.m.



If you would like to make a contribution in honor of Debbie, please consider the , P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215 .



Arrangements are with Buck Ashcraft Funeral Home. Published in Valley Morning Star on May 16, 2019