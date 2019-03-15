San Benito - Debra Ann Vela 47 passed away on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at her residence surrounded by family. She was born in San Benito on April 16, 1971 to Juan & Maria Ellen Vela.



Debra was a woman of faith and a person that enjoyed online shopping and fashion.



She is preceded in death by her dad Juan Vela, sister Esmeralda Vela, uncle Rogelio Martinez and her grandma Romana Martinez.



Left to cherish her memory is her husband Baldemar Jimenez; mother Maria Ellena Vela; children: Matias Paz Jimenez (Yoandra Jimenez), Maria Guadalupe Jimenez (Christopher Obregon), and Baldemar Jimenez; grandchildren: Kendra Jimenez, Kylie Jimenez, Esperanza R. Obregon, Olivia Ann Obregon, Olimar O. Obregon.



Visitation will be Friday, March 15, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with the Recitation of the Holy Rosary at 7:00 p.m. at San Benito Funeral Home.



We would like to Thank Kindred Hospice Staff, especially Aly for treating us like family



Funeral arrangements are under the care of San Benito Funeral Home, 1400 W. Business 77, San Benito, 956. 361.9192.