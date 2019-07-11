|
|
Harlingen - Delia Maria Garcia 93, of Harlingen entered into rest July 8, 2019. Maria was born July 6, 1926 in Harlingen, Texas to Juan and Santos Olivarez.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Jose L. Garcia; sons, Ramiro Garcia and Alfredo Garcia; sister, Maria Hernandez; brother, Juan Olivarez, Jr. and sister in law, Norma Olivarez.
She is survived by her daughter, Irma (Roberto); sons, Jose (Ester) Garcia, Jr. and Pablo O. Garcia; several loving grandchildren; sisters, Juanita Juarez, Santos Castillo, Oralia Trevino, Eva del Rio, and Julia Garza.
Visitation will begin Thursday, July 11, 2019 at 12:00 noon until 9:00 pm and a rosary will be at 7:00 pm. Funeral services will be held Friday, July 12, 2019 departing the Rudy Garza Funeral Home at 12:30 pm for a 1:00 pm at Queen of Peace Catholic Church and interment will follow at Mont Meta Memorial Park.
Published in Valley Morning Star on July 11, 2019