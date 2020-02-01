Home

Rudy Garza Funeral Home
1702 East Harrison
Harlingen, TX 78550
(956) 425-8200
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
2:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Rudy Garza Funeral Home
1702 East Harrison
Harlingen, TX 78550
Rosary
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
7:00 PM
Rudy Garza Funeral Home
1702 East Harrison
Harlingen, TX 78550
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020
1:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Rudy Garza Funeral Home
1702 East Harrison
Harlingen, TX 78550
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
10:00 AM
Queen of Peace Catholic Church
Delia S. Leal

Delia S. Leal Obituary
Harlingen - Delia S. Leal, 69, was called home by the Lord on Wednesday, January 29, 2020. She is preceded in death by her husband, Roberto Leal, Jr.; daughter, Elsa Moa; granddaughter, Isabelle Leal; and mother, Aurora Salinas. Delia is survived by her children, Edna Leal, Ella Morales (Rene), Robert Leal III, Patricia Gimmer (Bill), and Leticia Leal (Natalie). She is also survived by 8 loving grandchildren. Visitation will take place at Rudy Garza Funeral Home in Harlingen on Saturday, February 1, 2020 from 2:00 PM until 9:00 PM and on Sunday, February 2, 2020 from 1:00 PM until 9:00 PM with the Holy Rosary to be prayed at 7:00 PM. Funeral Service will be held on Monday, February 3, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Queen of Peace Catholic Church where services will conclude.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Feb. 1, 2020
