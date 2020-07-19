1/1
Della Louise Cross Roman
1927 - 2020
Harlingen, Texas - On July 10, 2020, Della Louise Cross Roman, 93, passed peacefully and gracefully into the Spiritual World. Our dear Mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother and Friend amazed every person who met her with her quiet, loving, and supportive strength. We as her Family heard over and over again "I just love your Mother so much; it is wonderful to be in her presence." She was the first of three children born to Arthur and Alma Cross.

Eager to learn and weather permitting, Della never missed a day of school. This same dedication to learning led her to become a special education teacher(degrees from Pan Am University), in the Mercedes School system where she taught for 25 years. Before this career, she attended the Phillips University in Oklahoma to study theology and prepare for a life of service. After her studies, she asked to become a migrant missionary for the Homes Mission National Council of Churches. She drove a Harvester Mobile Unit following the migrants from Michigan to Harlingen, teaching Bible lessons and language arts to the children.

During a trip to Harlingen, Howard Roman saw Della singing in the choir at the Harlingen Christian Church. Love at first sight turned into Wedding Bells in 1952. Della came to live with Howard on the Roman farm in Mercedes and raised four children, was grandmother to seven and great grandmother to eight.

We ask you to celebrate the memory of this extraordinary Beacon of Light, Della Louise Cross Roman, in your hearts. Life Celebration Service to be announced. Surviving children: Linda Roman Lattimer, Diane Roman-Goldsberry, and David Roman.



Published in Valley Morning Star on Jul. 19, 2020.
