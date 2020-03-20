|
|
Harlingen - Della Mae Blanchard, age 96, passed away peacefully on Monday night (3/16/20) in the comfort of her own home in Harlingen, TX.
Della truly loved life and lived it to the fullest with her family and friends. Some of her favorite things were monthly family gatherings, weekly night games with her dearest loved ones, and traveling North America. She lived for her family, expressing that constantly and always going to great lengths to show her love. She lived across the nation supporting our country and her husband, Charles James Blanchard as he was in the military for over 30+ years. She lived in Oklahoma, Virginia, Hawaii, Florida, Michigan, Missouri and Texas. As retired Airforce Veterans, they purchased a 1968 Airstream and traveled throughout Canada, United States and Mexico apart of a caravan. Later, they settled and moved their family to South Texas to their home in Harlingen where she began a career with Avon. She won #1 Regional Sales for Avon for over 25+ years. She lived through many eras, including the Great Depression, WWII, Korean War, Vietnam War and millennial age. She spoke to her family and friends daily. She was a very busy, active woman until her very last breath. She enjoyed working in her garden, cooking, hosting and playing Bunco, visiting with her best friend of 50+ years, Maxine Ramsey, and making her daily commutes around town. She found true enlightenment in life and bestowed her knowledge, wisdom and happiness upon all she met.
Preceded in death by her parent's, Delbert and Leamer Malone, as well as her loving husband Charles James Blanchard and adoring daughter, Phyllis Blanchard Fitting. Brothers; Leroy, Robert, Earl and Virgil Malone. Sisters; Marie Malone, Inez Malone and Kathleen Malone Uribe. Della is survived by her sister, Micki (Elsie) Lee. Her two grandsons, Larry and Troy Fitting, and her beautiful great granddaughters, Hailey Fitting Collins and Cassidy Elaine Fitting.
Della was truly a remarkable, inspirational woman many looked up to and all had a very special, unique connection with her. Although, we are sorrowful she is no longer here with us on Earth. She is now rejoicing as she reunites with her family, friends and our Heavenly Father. She is the beautiful, positive, radiant sunshine that continues to live on with each of us. We are so blessed to have known Della Mae Blanchard.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Friday, March 20, 2020 at the funeral home.
Funeral services will be at 2:00 PM on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Buck Ashcraft Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Mont Meta Memorial Park in San Benito.
Pallbearers will be Nelson Mattar, Randy Bullion, Phillip Throckmorton, Joseph Cradit, Larry Fitting, Troy Fitting, Eric Keeler, David Osborne and Dustyn Martinsen.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Mar. 20, 2020