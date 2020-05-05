Harlingen - Delmer "Dobbie" Glenn Jones, age 71, of Harlingen, Texas passed away on Wednesday April 29, 2020. "Dobbie" was born October 7, 1948 to + Donnie Dell (Maston) Jones and +Bud William Jones.
"Dobbie" is survived by; son Jeffrey Glenn Jones; daughter Stormie D. Jones; son Billy Wade Jones; and daughter Onaka Evonne Jones; sister Linda Dell Jones Long and sister Carol Lee Jones Sellers. Delmer also lives behind his grand daughter; Shylo Raye, grandson; Preston Lee, nephews; +James Keith Long, Darin (Amanda) Lee Long MSGT, USAF, Retired, Sandy Wade Jones, Lonny Jones Christopher Jones, Mark Jones, 1 great nephew and 2 great nieces; Stephen (Maria) Lee Long, Holly Lorrain Emerson, Valerie Amanda Long, 3 great great nephews and 2 great great nieces; Alexander Lee Long, Tatiana Marie Long, Baby Rose Long, J. Waylon Emerson and J. Wyatt Emerson who will always cherish his memory.
"Dobbie" was preceded in death by; father +Bud William Jones and mother + Donnie Dell (Maston) Jones; brother + Billy Wade Jones.
The most important treasure in his life was his family. He loved fishing and being outside in his garden.
A graveside service for "Dobbie" will be held Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Rio Grande Veterans Cemetery, Mission, TX.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.heavenlygracergv.com for the Jones family.
Published in Valley Morning Star on May 5, 2020.