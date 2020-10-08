Combes - Franklin Dennis Boykin, 78, left this earth to be with his Lord and Savior October 4th, 2020. Dennis was born to Ira and Claudia Boykin on August 7th, 1942 in their home in Santa Rosa, TX, the youngest of 9 siblings. He married Patricia Cramer, his childhood sweetheart, in 1963 and they were blessed with 57 years together. After serving his country in the United States Navy, they returned to the Valley where Dennis began working for AIRS Company, repairing air conditioners. After many years of hard work and dedication he was able to purchase the company and remained continually grateful for the countless loyal customers and business associates.
He is survived and will be greatly missed by his wife, Patsy Boykin and their four children, Julie (Glenn) Wilde, Bo (Karen) Boykin, Sterling (Melissa) Boykin and Lance (Jennifer) Boykin. He is also survived by 9 grandchildren, Hunter (Courtney) Wilde, Bryce (Kaitlyn) Wilde, Kasey (Steves) Powers, Kylie (Spencer) Wadkins, Kennedy Boykin, Shelby Boykin, Ryan Boykin, Brock Boykin and Lauren Boykin; 8 great-grandchildren; along with his siblings, Don Boykin, Yvonne (Dalton) Willis, and Iva Jo (Sterling) Gray. In-laws; Maxine Boykin, Herman Cramer, Jack and Helen Scogin, John and Janice Kirby and Joe Bourne and numerous nieces and nephews.
Dennis was an avid outdoorsman, who loved hunting, fishing and golfing. He loved spending time making all sorts of projects for loved ones in his wood-working shop. Since his retirement from AIRS CO in 1995, he and his two little "yappers", Mitzy & Buster, visited the office daily, to make sure it was running to his liking. Dennis was a Past Master of Harlingen Masonic Lodge, Member of the Elks Lodge, Scottish Rite and a Shriner. He was also a member of First Baptist Church in Combes.
Preceded in death by his parents, his 4 brothers, Leo, Dickey, Dub and Roger Boykin, 1 sister, Elsie Palmer and his beloved sister-in-law, Judell Cramer.
Visitation with the family present will be on Thursday, October 8 from 6-8 pm at Buck Ashcraft Funeral Home. Graveside services will be held at the Harlingen-Combes Cemetery on Friday October 9th at 10 am with Rev Herman Cramer and Pastor Steve Wiest as Officiants.
For those desiring, memorials can be made to First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 598, Combes, TX 78535.
