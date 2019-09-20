|
Harlingen, TX - Derick Donelle Stevenson, 47, was called home to rest in the arms of our Lord and Savior on Monday afternoon at Valley Baptist Medical Center.
He was a lifetime resident of Harlingen. Derick graduated from Harlingen High School Class of 1990 and also graduated from TSTC and received his Bachelor's Degree from UTB. He was employed by San Benito ISD at Riverside Middle School.
Those he leaves to mourn include his Mother, Betty Stevenson, five Sisters, Denice Renee Moore, Arletha Moore, Patricia Moore Williams, Sharon Fragosa (Manuel), Cindy Stevenson, and one brother Ronald Dewayne Moore (Betty). He is survived by a host of nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and especially, Jalil Clay, a nephew he loved and raised as his own son.
Derick's family extends their heartfelt thanks to the healthcare professionals at Valley Baptist Medical Center, DaVita Kidney Care and the medical knowledge and care of Dr. Sanusi.
Visitation will be held Friday, September 20, 2019 from 5pm to 9pm. A Homegoing Service honoring Derick's life will be held on Saturday September 21, 2019 at 10:30 AM with Pastor Carl Flowers officiating.
Interment will follow at Restlawn Memorial Park Cemetery, La Feria.
Arrangements are under the direction of Trinity at Harrison Funeral Home. You may leave condolences at www.trinityfunerals.com
Published in Valley Morning Star on Sept. 20, 2019