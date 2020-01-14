|
Harlingen, TX - Dick Allen Weaver Sr. affectionately called "Uncle Dickey" or "Popo" went home to be with Our Lord and Savior peacfelully on Sunday January 12, 2020 at his residence surrounded by love of his family. Born in Los Indios, TX and resident of San Benito. He was a super funloving family man, who had a tremendous faith and love for Our Lord and Savior Christ Jesus. Dick retired from the trucking industry after 25 years as a truck driver.His passion was spending time with his children and especially his grandchildren.
He leaves to cherish his wonderful memory his loving and devoted wife of of 43 years, Maria Luisa Weaver, Son, Dick Allen Weaver Jr. (Blanca) and Daughter, Charlotte Weaver (Manuel), Grandchildren, Gailiea Weaver, Dante Weaver, D'Nilea Weaver, Trey Sanchez (Ariel), Ty Sanchez, and Taiden Sanchez, his siblings, Ann Bowers, Marjorie Jackson, Mary Lou Younger and Albert Lee Weaver. He is also survived by numerous nephews, nieces other relatives and friends.
Preceded in death by his parents, Emilio and Evila Weaver, brothers, Ben George Weaver, Emilio Weaver III, Walter Weaver, Emily Cisneros, Mary Helen Stith and Mary Alice Hinojosa.
Visitation will be held today January 14, 2020 from 1:00 pm to 9:00 pm with prayer service tonight at 7:00 pm Tuesday evening at Trinity at Harrison Funeral Home Chapel of the Holy Spirit. Chapel Services will be held on Wednesday January 15, 2020 at 10:00 am with Pastor Juan Salinas of Iglesia Fe en Accion of Weslaco officiating. Interment will follow to Las Rusias Cemetery, Los Indios.
Honorary pallbearers will be Robert Cisneros and Ray Cisneros.
Honored to serve as pallbearers will be Trey Sanchez, Ty Sanchez, Dante Weaver, Ruben Silva, Ben George Weaver Jr. and Manuel Sanchez Jr..
Arrangements are under the direction of Trinity at Harrison Funeral Home, 1002 East Harrison Ave. Harlingen, Texas 78550
Published in Valley Morning Star on Jan. 14, 2020