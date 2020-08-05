Harlingen - Dina Mae Juarez 61, of Harlingen entered into eternal rest July 29, 2020. She was born in Chicago Heights, IL September 8, 1958 to Carpio and Amalia Flores. She is preceded in death by her parents; brother, Crespin Flores and her sister, Mary F. Garza.Dina leaves behind to cherish her memory, her husband of 40 years, Rodolfo Juarez; daughter, Amy Esparza; son, Adam Juarez; 6 grandchildren, Alexa N. Velasquez, Bryanna L. Rios, Micaela D. Esparza, Nyssa E. Juarez, Adam Juarez, Jr. and Rodolfo H. Juarez, Jr. She is also survived by her brothers, Jesus L. (Olga) Flores and Jose L. (Lupita) Flores and sisters, Margarita (Noe) Garcia, Rosa Linda (Abe) Castro, Maria L. (Gabriel) Cortez and 21 nieces and nephews.I Dina was one of a kind and yes I was, a mother grandmother, sister and aunt. I was awesome to my family and everyone I knew, I was always kind, giving and always gave 100%. I was employed with Zavala Elemetary School in Harlingen for 25 years. And lets not forget how I loved Elvis, maybe more then Rudy. I'm smiling now my beloved, Rudy, brothers, sisters, grandchildren, nephews and nieces. I'm at home in the heavenlies walking with Our Lord and Savior, Thank you God! This is what it's all about.No services are scheduled at this time.