Harlingen - Dominga Alvarez passed away peacefully on July 31, 2020 at the age of 88. Beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother she was surrounded by family at her time of passing. Dominga is preceded in death by her daughter, Graciela Medellin; parents, Sebastian and Maria Gonzalez; brothers, Luis, Victor, Pablo, Francisco and Jesus.Dominga is survived by her loving husband, Leandro Alvarez; 3 sons, Leandro Alvarez, Jr. (Evangelina), Alvaro Alvarez (Rachel), Hector Alvarez (Veronica) and her daughter, Hermelinda Alvarez Bowser; 11 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren; niece, Eloise Padron; sister, Modesta Partida and brother, Marcelino Gonzalez. Minga loved and leaves behind many nieces and nephews and friends.Dominga was born on April 4, 1932 in Primera and attended Wilson Elementary School. At age 17 she met Leandro Alvarez, married him at age 18 and spent the next 70 years together. Though married at a very young age she managed to raise a family all the while traveling to Arkansas, Michigan and Colorado. Faith in God, strong family values and hard work were part of her core values.Dominga enjoyed gardening, dancing, arts, crafts and spending time with her grandchildren. Holidays were very special which meant having large family gatherings and giving thanks to our Lord Jesus Christ during the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays. Over the span of 30 years Dominga baked hundreds of cakes for birthdays, quinceneras and weddings. Word was her cakes were the best.Dominga will be remembered as a loving and giving person. Always looking out for the less fortunate and devoting much of her time to helping those in need. We will miss her smile, words of wisdom and cooking. Those who were lucky enough to eat her carne quisada at family gatherings know her cooking was the best.She wanted us to thank each and every one of you for your prayers during this difficult time. To her childhood friend of over 80 years Manuela Siller, thank you for sharing all those years with our mother.Visitation will begin at 1:00 PM to 9:00 PM and a rosary will be at 6:00 PM. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, August 5, 2020 departing the Rudy Garza Funeral Home at 1:30 PM for a 2:00 PM Mass of Christian Burial at Queen of Peace Catholic Church and burial will follow at Ashland Memorial Park Cemetery.