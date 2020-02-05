Home

Garcia & Trevino Funeral Home - MERCEDES
439 S VERMONT
Mercedes, TX 78570
(956) 565-2261
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Rosary
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
7:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Marys Catholic Church
101 San Antonio Avenue
Santa Rosa, TX
Santa Rosa/Mercedes - Dominga V. Navarro, 80, a life long resident of Santa Rosa entered into eternal rest Friday , January 31, 2020 surrounded by family. She is survived by her sister Faustina Escobar from Modesto, Ca. and brother Israel Gonzalez. She was a very kind hearted friend to many. To her family she was a loving aunt who contributed many wonderful and loving memories that will be remembered for many years to come. She was a great fan of Chuck Norris better known as Walker.

She was preceded in death by her parents Macario and Isidra V Navarro, her brothers Tomas Navarro, Juan Navarro, sisters, Herminia Olivares, Francisca Rangel, Valentina Gonzalez, and Angelita Olivares.

Pallbearers will be Christopher Navarro, Pilar Jr. Navarro, Damacio Costilla Jr. , Pablo Navarro, Ernesto Navarro, and Abel Navarro.

Visitation will be Thursday , February 6, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. with rosary prayed at 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Funeral services will commence on Friday at 10:00 A.M. at St. Marys Catholic Church, located at 101 San Antonio Avenue in Santa Rosa, Texas 78593. Interment will then follow at Santo Nombre Cemetery. Thanks to Kindred Hospice , Veranda Rehabilitation and Healthcare, family and friends for your support and care of Dominga V. Navarro. Funeral services have been entrusted to Garcia & Trevino Funeral Home of Mercedes, TX.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Feb. 5, 2020
