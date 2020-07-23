1/1
Domingo Angulo
1944 - 2020
Harlingen, TX - Mr. Domingo Angulo, age 75, went to be with the Lord Saturday July 18, 2020. A native of Harlingen he served his nation proudly serving 31 years in the U.S. Air Force and retired as a Master Sergeant..

He is survived by five sons, Jose Domingo Angulo (Eun Kyung), Adrian Lee Angulo, David John Angulo, Emmanuel Joseph Angulo (Annastasia), and Michael James Angulo (Gloria), Sisters, Josefina Munoz, and Margarita Rivera (Robert), Grandchildren, Krista Marie Angulo, Martin Lee Angulo, Alexander Lee Angulo and Cora Lily Angulo, Great grandchild, Josslyn Emery Angulo.

Domingo is preceded in death by his parents, Jose (Tri) Angulo and Angelita Angulo and a brother, Jose Angulo Jr.

Funeral Mass of Christian burial will be held on Friday July 24, 2020 at 10:00 am at St. Anthony's Catholic Church. Private interment will follow at a later date.





Published in Valley Morning Star on Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Anthony Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Trinity Funeral Chapel - Harlingen
1002 E Harrison Ave
Harlingen, TX 78550
(956) 364-2444
Memories & Condolences
July 23, 2020
Miss you already father. I love you.
Didos A
Son
July 22, 2020
My condolences to the Angulo family. Mr. Angulo was a man you respected and a proud military man that would not sugar coat anything. His family at HMC will miss him greatly. May he rest in peace and prayers to his family.
BELINDA CLAUDIO
Friend
