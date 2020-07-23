Harlingen, TX - Mr. Domingo Angulo, age 75, went to be with the Lord Saturday July 18, 2020. A native of Harlingen he served his nation proudly serving 31 years in the U.S. Air Force and retired as a Master Sergeant..He is survived by five sons, Jose Domingo Angulo (Eun Kyung), Adrian Lee Angulo, David John Angulo, Emmanuel Joseph Angulo (Annastasia), and Michael James Angulo (Gloria), Sisters, Josefina Munoz, and Margarita Rivera (Robert), Grandchildren, Krista Marie Angulo, Martin Lee Angulo, Alexander Lee Angulo and Cora Lily Angulo, Great grandchild, Josslyn Emery Angulo.Domingo is preceded in death by his parents, Jose (Tri) Angulo and Angelita Angulo and a brother, Jose Angulo Jr.Funeral Mass of Christian burial will be held on Friday July 24, 2020 at 10:00 am at St. Anthony's Catholic Church. Private interment will follow at a later date.