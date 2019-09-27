|
|
Harlingen - Harlingen - Domingo E. Rivera, Jr., age 50, entered eternal rest on September 24, 2019. He was born on October 14, 1968 in Harlingen, TX to Domingo E. Rivera, Sr. and Alicia C. Rivera.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory his parents, Domingo E. Rivera, Sr. and Alicia C. Rivera; daughters and sons, Roxanne Sanchez, Domingo E. Rivera, III (Yvonne), Gilbert M. Rivera, and Vanessa L. Rivera; sisters and brother, Rosemarie Gallegos (Aaron), Ruby Leal (Mando), Alicia C. Cortez (Arturo), Florentino Rivera; other relatives and a host of friends.
Visitation will be held at Rudy Garza Funeral Home on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 12 noon until 9:00 pm and a rosary will be recited at 7:00 pm. All services will conclude at 9:00 pm on Saturday evening.
Funeral services are under the direction of Rudy Garza Funeral Home.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Sept. 27, 2019