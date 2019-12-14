|
San Benito - Domingo (Pimpo) Ramirez, Jr. 76 passed away Thursday, December 12, 2019 at his home surrounded by family. Domingo was born on August 7, 1943 to Domingo & Isabel Campos Ramirez, Sr.
Domingo was a graduate of San Benito High School, served in the Army National Guard and was of the Catholic faith. His professional career included the following areas: Police officer for the City of San Benito, Valley Baptist Medical Center Security Coordinator, San Benito City Management, Emergency Management Preparedness Coordinator for Cameron County Judge Jack Goolsby, and Governor's Office of Traffic Safety.
Domingo enjoyed football, fishing, reading, music, boating, National Geographic documentaries, traveling, meeting & helping people.
His daughter Alma L. Hiltbrand, parents Domingo & Isabel Ramirez, Sr. brothers Louis Ramirez and Baltazar Ramirez preceded Domingo in death.
Left to cherish his memory is his wife Paula Ramirez, son Domingo Ramirez III, and grandson, Ty Matthew Ramirez.
Domingo's family will receive friends & family on Sunday, January 15th from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with the Recitation of the Holy Rosary starting at 7:00 p.m. Funeral Mass will be at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, December 16, 2019 at Our Lady Queen of the Universe. Burial with Full Military Honors will follow at Mont Meta Memorial Park.
Honored to serve as pallbearers will be Domingo Ramirez III, Baltazar Ramirez, Francisco Edelmiro Sanchez, Jay de La Rosa, Joe Chapa. Honorary pallbearers will be Juan Ramirez, Tomas Ramirez, Rolando De La Rosa, Santos Reyes, and Jose Francisco Sanchez
Special thanks to Dr. Julio Savinon & Staff, Windsor Atrium Rehab Facility Staff, and Kindred Hospice.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of San Benito Funeral Home, 1400 W. Business 77, San Benito, Texas 78586 (956)361-9192 Express your condolence and share your memories on Domingo's tribute page at www.sanbenitofuneralhome.com
Published in Valley Morning Star on Dec. 14, 2019