1/1
Domingo Reyna
1922 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Domingo's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Harlingen, Texas - Domingo Reyna of Harlingen died peacefully July 16, 2020 at home surrounded by the family he loved so well. He was 99 years old.

The son of Victor Manuel Reyna and Maria de la Luz Bazan, he was born February 4, 1922 in Mission, Texas. Domingo was a devoted husband for 68 years to Manuela, who he met on a bus trip to Monterrey. Though he teased her for not sharing her orange on the trip, they began writing letters to each other and were married on March 15, 1952. He will also be remembered as a loving father and adoring grandfather. He was a talented, self-taught carpenter - the smell of wood and sawdust will forever remind his loved ones of his kind and gentle presence.

Domingo is survived by his wife, Manuela Reyna; children, Lucy Henderson, Rosalinda De Leon (Abel); Domingo Reyna, Jr. (Marivel); nine grandchildren, and 23 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents and children Gloria Reyna and Victor Reyna.

The family extends a heartfelt appreciation to the caregivers who lovingly took care of him: Petra Sosa, Ana Cavazos, Janie Ruiz, the Bee First Hospice nurses and staff, Chaplain Hector, and Nurse Joe. Special thanks to his neighbors, especially Fred Torres who would sit on the porch to chat and keep him company.

A visitation will held on Friday, July 24, 2020 At Heavenly Grace Funeral Home from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM. A Funeral Mass will be held at Our Lady of Assumption Catholic Church in Harlingen at 11:00 with Burial to follow at 12:00 Noon at Restlawn Memorial Park.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Visitation
05:00 - 09:00 PM
Heavenly Grace Memorial Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Heavenly Grace Memorial Funeral Home
26873 N White Ranch Rd
La Feria, TX 78559
(956) 797-5500
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Heavenly Grace Memorial Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved