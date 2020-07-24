Harlingen, Texas - Domingo Reyna of Harlingen died peacefully July 16, 2020 at home surrounded by the family he loved so well. He was 99 years old.



The son of Victor Manuel Reyna and Maria de la Luz Bazan, he was born February 4, 1922 in Mission, Texas. Domingo was a devoted husband for 68 years to Manuela, who he met on a bus trip to Monterrey. Though he teased her for not sharing her orange on the trip, they began writing letters to each other and were married on March 15, 1952. He will also be remembered as a loving father and adoring grandfather. He was a talented, self-taught carpenter - the smell of wood and sawdust will forever remind his loved ones of his kind and gentle presence.



Domingo is survived by his wife, Manuela Reyna; children, Lucy Henderson, Rosalinda De Leon (Abel); Domingo Reyna, Jr. (Marivel); nine grandchildren, and 23 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents and children Gloria Reyna and Victor Reyna.



The family extends a heartfelt appreciation to the caregivers who lovingly took care of him: Petra Sosa, Ana Cavazos, Janie Ruiz, the Bee First Hospice nurses and staff, Chaplain Hector, and Nurse Joe. Special thanks to his neighbors, especially Fred Torres who would sit on the porch to chat and keep him company.



A visitation will held on Friday, July 24, 2020 At Heavenly Grace Funeral Home from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM. A Funeral Mass will be held at Our Lady of Assumption Catholic Church in Harlingen at 11:00 with Burial to follow at 12:00 Noon at Restlawn Memorial Park.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store