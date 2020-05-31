Harlingen - Domingo Saldana Navarro, 93, has gone to be with the Lord on May 28, 2020. His devotion to his family and his firm belief in God supported him in his struggle and ultimately gave him peace. He is preceded in death by his wife, Maria Luisa Navarro.Mr. Navarro was born October 17, 1926 in Alamo, Texas. He faithfully served as a pastor for 20 years in the Santa Rosa area.He is survived by his loving wife, Maria Teresa Navarro, his son, Jose Manuel (Mary) Navarro and Linda (Clayton) Havier; 4 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren. Also surviving are his brother, Enrique and sister Emma.Visitation will begin Monday, June 1, 2020 from 12:00 PM until 9:00 PM and a prayer service will be at 7:00 PM. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, June 2, 2020 with a chapel service at 1:00 PM at the Rudy Garza Funeral Home and burial will follow at Santo Nombre Cemetery.