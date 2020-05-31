Domingo S. Navarro
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Domingo's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Harlingen - Domingo Saldana Navarro, 93, has gone to be with the Lord on May 28, 2020. His devotion to his family and his firm belief in God supported him in his struggle and ultimately gave him peace. He is preceded in death by his wife, Maria Luisa Navarro.

Mr. Navarro was born October 17, 1926 in Alamo, Texas. He faithfully served as a pastor for 20 years in the Santa Rosa area.

He is survived by his loving wife, Maria Teresa Navarro, his son, Jose Manuel (Mary) Navarro and Linda (Clayton) Havier; 4 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren. Also surviving are his brother, Enrique and sister Emma.

Visitation will begin Monday, June 1, 2020 from 12:00 PM until 9:00 PM and a prayer service will be at 7:00 PM. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, June 2, 2020 with a chapel service at 1:00 PM at the Rudy Garza Funeral Home and burial will follow at Santo Nombre Cemetery.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Valley Morning Star on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rudy Garza Funeral Home
1702 East Harrison
Harlingen, TX 78550
(956) 425-8200
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved