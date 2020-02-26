|
Harlingen - Don Gordon Czeschin born in St. Louis, MO on June 11, 1935 and passed away February 22, 2020 at the age of 84.
Don was 3rd child of 4 children born to Virgil Czeschin and Marie Merx Czechin. He received a degree in Food Industry from the University of Missouri. On a blind date on a trip back home, he met Suzanne Ruhr (later to be Suzie Czeschin). They lived in Puerto Rico for 6 years, where their son Don Jr. (Julio) was born before coming to the Valley.
Don loved to the Lord very much and the Rio Grande Valley (Harlingen), loved to go across to Mexico and to take his two boys hunting, fishing and the outdoors. He taught Sunday school to the youth at First United Methodist Church in Harlingen, traveled frequently to Beeville, TX to do prison ministry at the McConnell Unit and was very involved in BSF (Bible Study Fellowship) in McAllen, TX.
Don is survived by his wife Suzie R. Czeschin, son Jon Czeschin, his sister Susie and her daughters Lynn and Amy of St. Louis, MO and brothers Ray and his son Alex of Missouri and Jim and his daughter Susan of San Antonio. He is preceded in death by his son Don Jr. in 1997.
A graveside service will be held on at 2:00 PM Thursday, February 27, 2020 at Mont Meta Memorial Park with Rev. J J Wicke officiating.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Feb. 26, 2020