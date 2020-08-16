Atlanta, GA - Atlanta, GA - Don Maxwell Graham passed away on July 21, 2020.



He was born to Don Graham and Gladys Rogers Graham on February 25, 1935 and was 85 at his passing.



Don was the proud father of two sons, John Fredrick Graham, (Julie) of Alpharetta, GA and Thomas Christian Graham, (Maria Jose) of Marbella, Spain. Don graduated from Harlingen High School in 1953.



Don was born in Elsa, TX and enjoyed very close friendships with his friends in Harlingen for many years before leaving to attend college at the University of North Texas, where he studied music. Don was a very talented singer. After graduating from college, he moved to New York where he met his wife, Mary, who worked at the Norwegian Embassy. They married and lived in Oslo for many years, where they raised their two sons.



Don spoke many languages, which he learned during his work throughout Europe for 3M. Don returned to the Rio Grande Valley in 1974 and met his wife, Bobbe Greuner Graham. They were married until her passing in 2009.



Don was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Roberta Graham, his sister, Patsy Graham Thomae and his niece, Eileen Tyra. Family who remain to celebrate his memory are his two sons and their families who are very proud of their dad. Don was very proud of his three grandsons and three great grandchildren, his sister, Gretchen Graham Giles, of the Denver area, many nieces and three step-children.



Don was a singer throughout his life and loved to entertain. He will live in our hearts forever. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributing to the Alzheimer's Foundation or another foundation of choice.



