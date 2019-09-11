|
Harlingen - Donald Joseph "Donny" Lamon passed away on Sunday, September 8, 2019 at the age of 71.
Donny was born on March 6th, 1948 to Garthel and Ethel Lamon of Combes, TX. Donny is survived by his children Michael (Tracy) Lamon of Harlingen and Dallas (Ryan) Thomason of San Marcos; his grandchildren, Hunter Lamon of College Station; Lillian "Lilly" Lamon of Harlingen; and Teagan Thomason of San Marcos. He is preceded in death by his parents, his sister Marianne Leggett, and three brothers, Tommy, Jimmy and Robby Lamon.
Donny was a graduate of Harlingen High School, served in the U.S. Navy and was a Vietnam Veteran. He married his high school sweetheart, Lillian Lamon in 1969. He loved all the things that South Texas had to offer. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and cooking for the people he loved. He was a loyal friend to everyone he met and a wonderful, supportive, and proud father and grandfather. He will be missed terribly.
A memorial service is scheduled for Friday, September 13th at 10:00 a.m. at Buck Ashcraft Funeral Home in Harlingen.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Lillian Lamon Scholarship Fund, care of the Harlingen Area Education Foundation, 407 N. 77 Sunshine Strip, Harlingen, TX 78550 or to the .
Published in Valley Morning Star on Sept. 11, 2019