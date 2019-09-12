|
|
Harlingen - A memorial service is scheduled for Friday, September 13th at 10:00 a.m. at Buck Ashcraft Funeral Home in Harlingen.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Lillian Lamon Scholarship Fund, care of the Harlingen Area Education Foundation, 407 N. 77 Sunshine Strip, Harlingen, TX 78550 or to the .
You are invited to sign the guestbook or leave a memory at www.buckashcraft.com.
Arrangements are with Buck Ashcraft Funeral Home.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Sept. 12, 2019